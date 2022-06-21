OBITUARY: Priscilla George

Priscilla George, age 49, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

She is the daughter of Samual George Jr. and Vera George. Also surviving are her children, Coty Sampson (Betty), Missy Sampson, Tisha Driver (Damion), and Courtney Driver (Willie); eight grandchildren, Leci, Bubba, Newton, Sammy, Rose, Brayden, Sean, and Otis; brothers, Charlie George, Butch Teesateskie, Johnny George, and Fred George; and special sisters, Jabba Smoker and Jessica “Bugger” Hornbuckle.

Per Priscilla’s wishes, a direct burial will take place on Tuesday, June 21. Burial will be in the Ledford Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Butch, Fred, Charlie, Missy, Willie Arch, Logan Teesateskie, Jayce Watty, Bill, Jack Smoker, and Newt Jackson.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.