OBITUARY: Rebecca Sue Goings Thompson

Rebecca Sue Goings Thompson, age 67, of Cherokee, formally of Broken Bow, Okla., passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Cherokee Indian Hospital after an extended illness.

Sue, as she was commonly known, is survived by her children, Michelle Thompson and Steven Thompson (Freida), both of Cherokee; brother, Levi King of Moore, Okla.; grandchildren, Chayton Thompson (Sabrina), Darius Thompson, Becca Thompson, Ayden Thompson, Nyree Thompson, Jayanna Thompson, Tyruss Thompson, Niko Thompson, Laylah Thompson, and Elli Thompson; great-grandchildren, Kendra Crowe, Aliya, McKell, Everleigh, Leilani Thompson and Jeriah Williams; the father of her children, Sam Thompson; special daughters, Brandy Sequoyah and Jaime Lossiah; special granddaughter, Marissa Williams; sister-in-law and nephew, Elnora Thompson and Mike Thompson; cousins, Otis Tushka and Luweezie Kalonaheskie and families; best friend, Rose Maney; cousins in Oklahoma also survive; and her neighbor, Ms. Annie Dale.

Sue was preceded in death by her father, Stebin Goings; mother, Lizzie Tushka King; and son, Jason Thompson.

Sue had a beautiful soul. She loved her family very much. She loved God and wanted her family to worship as she done when she was able. She loved her grandbabies and great-grandbabies to the fullest. She was their biggest fan in whatever they were participating in. She also loved the Tarheels and cheered for the Golden State Warriors.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 20 at Cherokee United Methodist Church beginning at 6 p.m. A formal funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 21 beginning at 2 p.m., with Scott Chekelelee and John Ferree officiating. Burial will be in the Thompson Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chayton Thompson, Darius Thompson, Ayden Thompson, Tyruss Thompson, Niko Thompson, Will Tushka, and Mike Thompson.