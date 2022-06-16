Museum of the Cherokee Indian offering community-centered night of Indigenous representation in film

Tickets are now available for the Museum of the Cherokee Indian’s upcoming event The Way We See the World: Exploring Indigenous Representation in Film, an evening of screenings and conversations among leading Native filmmakers and storytellers. On July 22 at the Mountainside Theatre (home of Unto These Hills) in Cherokee, North Carolina, the Museum will welcome special guests Sterlin Harjo (Seminole Nation, executive producer/showrunner of the Golden Globe-nominated FX series Reservation Dogs), Brit Hensel (Cherokee Nation, director of the Sundance-selected short “ᎤᏕᏲᏅ [What They’ve Been Taught]”), Keli Gonzales (Cherokee Nation, associate producer of “ᎤᏕᏲᏅ [What They’ve Been Taught]”), Anthony Sneed (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, writer/director/producer of the short films “SWIPE” and “STRIPPER”), and Peshawn Bread (Comanche Nation, writer/director, “The Daily Life of Mistress Red”).

The evening features screenings of six acclaimed documentary and narrative short films from Native writers, directors, and producers who, through their own unique lenses, dismantle Hollywood stereotypes and capture a range of Indigenous experiences with heart, humor, and provocation. An art market, silent auction, and special VIP reception complete the schedule of events.

“When I learned about this idea, I was incredibly excited,” says Museum of the Cherokee Indian Executive Director Shana Bushyhead Condill. “We speak often about the importance of self-representation at the Museum, and self-representation in film and TV is also vitally important as we tell our story. We are adding depth to this story that can only come from a Native perspective. I love that the Museum is a place that supports the conversation and the work. This event will showcase Cherokee storytelling through film from a Cherokee perspective—and will be a celebratory night of watching these impactful films together.”

The event’s special guests, who will speak about their experiences and Native representation in the industry during a panel discussion, are already leaving their marks on history. Every writer, director, and series regular on Sterlin Harjo’s Peabody Award-winning Reservation Dogs is Indigenous. Brit Hensel is the first woman who is a citizen of Cherokee Nation to direct an official selection at Sundance Film Festival. To tell the coming-of-age stories “SWIPE” and “STRIPPER,” Anthony Sneed cast young citizens of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, coaching them in the acting and filmmaking process.

All proceeds from the evening will directly support the Museum’s Community Learning and Educational Programming initiatives, in-person and virtual opportunities that empower enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to deepen their connection to culture. From pottery making to beadwork to traditional babywearing, these workshops, lectures, and classes are offered free of charge. To foster a welcoming space for Cherokee people and provide a robust selection of opportunities year-round, the Museum created the Aniyuwiyahi Community Program Coordinator position in the summer of 2021.

“As the Museum shifts its focus towards the community, adding the Aniyuwiyahi Community Program Coordinator position to the division of Education has been vital to becoming a place for our community,” shares MCI Director of Education Dakota Brown. “When Jennifer Wilson (Bird) stepped into this role, she was tasked with bringing events like ‘The Way We See the World’ to our community. The entire MCI staff has been happy to come together to support this event, because we know that only through self-representation in all capacities can Native people fully separate ourselves from stereotypes that have permeated the way society sees us and the way we see ourselves.”

“The Way We See the World” is open to all (parents may find some of the screened films’ material unsuitable for children). General admission and preferred seating tickets are available. Guests may also purchase a separate ticket to the post-event VIP reception, which will feature complimentary light bites, beer, and wine.

Limited tickets are available free of charge to enrolled members of federally recognized tribes (enrollment number required). To acquire these tickets, tribal members should complete a ticket request form (limit of two tickets per enrollment number.

THE FILMS

“ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught),” 2022

Trailer | Official website

This film explores expressions of reciprocity in the Cherokee world, brought to life through a story told by an elder and first language speaker. “ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught)” circles the intersection of tradition, language, land, and a commitment to maintaining balance. This film was created in collaboration with independent artists from both Cherokee Nation and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Director: Brit Hensel

Associate Producers: Keli Gonzales, John Henry Gloyne

Featuring: Thomas Belt, John Henry Gloyne, Ernie Tiger, Elwood Gloyne, Waloshi Gloyne, Booger Gloyne, Beau Carroll, Johi Griffin, Bear Allison, Keli Gonzales, Tsinas Johnson, Sanoyi Johnson, Walel Johnson, JP Johnson

Festival Selections: Sundance Film Festival, Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, Skábmagovat Indigenous Peoples’ Film Festival

“ᎡᏘᏴ ᏥᎾᎾᏛᏁᎮ ᎠᏰᎵᏐ ᎾᏛᏁᎰ (She Carries On),” 2020



Trailer | Full documentary | Official website

Among the Cherokee people in North Carolina, the cultural tradition of stickball exemplifies “more than a game.” Cherokee women played the game at the turn of the 21st century for several years and reflect on their time playing and what the game means to the past, present, and future of Cherokee people.

Producers: Natalie Welch, Nick Geidner

Directors: Isaac Fowler, Tim Morris

Cast: Emra Arkansas, Shannon Bark, Sheena Bark, Doris “Dorsey” Arch, LeChay Arch, Kayla Arch, Gerri Wolfe Grady, Keyonna Owle, Odie Owle, Leroy Littlejohn, Dr. Jeremiah “Jerry” Wolfe

Festival Selections: Skinsfest, McMinnville Short Film Festival, Black Hills Film Festival, Longleaf, RiverRun International Film Festival

“SWIPE,” 2021



Trailer | Official website

A delinquent teenage boy learns a valuable lesson about growing up.

Director, Writer, Editor: Anthony Sneed

Director of Photography: Aakash Raj

Cast: Nick Hunter, Lorenzo Rodriguez, Alina Phelan DOP: Editor: Anthony Sneed

Producers: Doug Barden, Zane Kalnina, Anthony Sneed

Festival Selections: Fantasia International Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, Florida Film Festival

Festival Awards: Best Comedy Short – Cleveland International Film Festival, Best Short – Austin Lift-Off Film Festival, Best Comedy & Best of Fest – Tonkawa Film Festival, Comix Award & Youth Selection Award – Ennesimo Film Festival

“STRIPPER,” 2022



Trailer| Official website

When 13-year-old Cricket walks past the local strip club with his friends, nothing can prepare him for who they see walking into work: his mom. With rumors starting to spread, Cricket must take matters into his own hands to clear his mom’s name and prove that she isn’t a stripper.

Director, Editor: Anthony Sneed

Writer: Anthony Sneed & Chris Thompson

Cast: Crystle Lightning, Fenix Taylor, Kale Walkingstick, Tayvin Bark, Noah Dosset

Director of Photography: Robert L Hunter

Producers: Anthony Sneed, Thomas Hartman, Tiffany Conklin

“The Daily Life of Mistress Red” (unreleased)

Official website

“The Daily Life of Mistress Red” is a mockumentary that explores the world of kink, Native women and defeating white supremacy. Marie Callingbird is a Native fashion boutique owner by day and Mistress Red by night. Mistress Red is a dominatrix for hire who takes the effects of racism, sexism and colonization into her own hands by educating white supremacists through pleasure. This project focuses on issues within the circle of Indigenous women, racism, and the acceptance of sexuality.

Writer/Director: Peshawn Bread

Producer: Jhane Myers

Cinematographer: Sunrise Tippeconnie

Producer/Assistant Director: Micheal D. Jones

Supervising Producer: Jennifer Reeder

Editor: Rob Fatal

Cast: Jennifer Rader, Tyra Nicolay, Eric Davis, Amber Tassel, Ryan Wilson, Masheyti Romero

EVENT SCHEDULE

5pm-10:30pm Art Market 6pm Panel with Indigenous Filmmakers 7:30pm Film Screenings 8:30pm Q&A with Indigenous Filmmakers 9-10:30pm VIP Reception