Barricaded subject in Big Cove surrenders to officers

In the afternoon hours of Tuesday, June 14, officers from the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) were engaged with a barricaded subject for several hours in the Big Cove Community. At approximately 6:09 p.m., the subject surrendered to officers.

Chief of Police Josh Taylor stated, “Thankfully, everyone involved in this situation left unharmed. I would like to thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Probation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs/Drug Enforcement Agency, Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement, Tribal Fire, Tribal Emergency Management, Tribal Emergency Medical Services, Natural Resource Enforcement, EBCI Public Safety Communications Center, and officers of the CIPD.”

CIPD related that no more information would be released at this time.