WCU accepting nominations for Mountain Heritage Awards 

CULLOWHEE – The nomination period is now open for the annual Mountain Heritage Awards, which recognize contributions to Southern Appalachian history, culture and folklore.

Presented by the Mountain Heritage Center, recipients are honored during ceremonies at Mountain Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Western Carolina University.

Honorees are selected by a committee comprised of regional and campus representatives. The awards recognize an individual and an organization for distinguished service, accomplishments, influence or expertise in maintaining the cultural viability of the region.

Nominations should be five pages or less, with a list of the nominee’s accomplishments, awards and recognition; information about the nominee’s influence in the relevant field of expertise, such as crafts, music or organizational cause; or information about the nominee’s role as a teacher, advocate, leader or curator of mountain culture. Include a website address if applicable; the mailing address of the nominee; the founding date for organizational nominees.

Recent recipients include author and educator William H. Turner of Harlan, Kentucky, and Tried Stone Missionary Baptist Church of Asheville.

Nominations should be delivered no later than Friday, July 15, to the Mountain Heritage Center, located in Room 240 of WCU’s Hunter Library; mailed to Mountain Heritage Center, 1 University Drive, Cullowhee N.C. 28723; or email pameister@wcu.edu.