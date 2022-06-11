OBITUARY: Ralph Elliot Burgess

Ralph Elliot Burgess, fondly known as “Bud”, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Cherokee Indian Hospital after an extended illness. He was 80 years old, born April 12, 1942.

Bud is the son of the late George Algar Burgess and Etta Leola Bradley Burgess. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Herb, and Sgt. John Burgess; and sister-in-law ,Bonnie McGee Burgess.

Bud worked at Cherokee Boys Club for 34 years from Jan. 25, 1967 until May 29, 2001. He was a man of many trades. Bud was the mechanic teacher for Cherokee High School, vocational manager, and a bus driver for any route they needed. After retirement, he went on to farm full time. He enjoyed spending time with all his grandbabies and great-grandbabies. He loved to fish, hunt, farm, and go up in the mountains with his wife, Maxine, to gather wild greens and mushrooms. He loved his family more than anything. Bud served in the army for three years during the Vietnam war. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and was a sharpshooter. He thought he was the luckiest man ever, to be married 54 years to the love of his life, Maxine McCoy Burgess. They were inseparable from day one.

Bud is survived by his loving wife, Maxine McCoy Burgess; daughter, Missie Burgess; son-in-law, Scott Taylor; grandson, James Taylor; granddaughter, Sabrina Taylor; great-granddaughters, Avaleena Teesatuskie-Taylor, Lylavion Teesatuskie-Taylor; great-grandson, Sebastian Dean Stanberry; granddaughter-in-law, Shanali Teesatuskie-Taylor; sisters, Mary Catherine Smith and Vivian Owle; two special nephews, Charlie Burgess and Dink Burgess; and special friends, Mary and Robert Lambert. He also had several nieces and nephews and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law as well.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 11 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.