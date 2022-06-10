CCS School Board discusses school safety and coaching contracts

By JONAH LOSSIAH

One Feather Staff

The June 6 meeting of the Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) Board of Education lasted just under one hour and most of the meeting was spent addressing questions from Board members.

Superintendent Michael Murray offered the majority of the information in the meeting, providing updates on several projects on campus. He said that a major focus lately has been ensuring the safety of the school.

“We’ve been working on getting that shooter detection system to cover the buildings that are new. That wasn’t put into the plan. It’s really expensive. We have the rest of the school with that in place…This addition was funded. We got a grant that’s approved for $41,119.”

Dr. Murray said that recent events have sparked a rush of grant writing for safety options. He said that CCS intends on following suit and continuing to improve each aspect of security at CCS. He said while they are working diligently to improve, the changes from when he first stepped onto campus are substantial.

“There were nine cameras that didn’t work, and we didn’t have enough cameras. It was awful. It’s still not where we want it, we discussed it today. It isn’t right that we have some cameras that can’t pull a tag number up,” said Murray.

Chairperson Jennifer Thompson asked the superintendent about one of the new buildings on campus. Particularly, she was curious if there was going to be more permanent seating in the Gathering Place, similar to the old structure.

“They may get more flexible. I know folks have fussed because they were used to having the bleachers set, and we have bleachers so we can look at banking something different. But they wanted it more flexible to vary the use. To be honest, I liked how the old Gathering Place looked better. But it wasn’t as user-friendly as this one,” said Murray.

The Board reviewed a letter they received from their attorney, John Henning of Campbell Shatley, PLLC. It addressed an issue that Lori Taylor previously presented to the Board. Following a confusing episode, the Smoky Mountain Conference informed the Cherokee Middle School Softball team that they must forfeit a game which had a scheduling error. Henning described in detail the circumstance and his view on the matter. He disagreed with the conference’s decision to forfeit the matchup. He stated in the letter that he was working with CCS Athletic Director Sean Ross to ‘explore what relief or remedy, if any, is available for this matter.’

The consent agenda consisted of 27 resolutions, all attached to a school position that was being renewed or hired at the school. The consent agenda was unanimously approved, putting forth the following:

Nellie Stephens approved as the returning head coach of Varsity Cross County and Track.

Taylor Brooks approved as a returning assistant coach for Varsity Cross County and Track.

Ty Andrews approved as a returning assistant coach for Varsity Cross County and Track.

Taylor Brooks approved as the returning Head Coach for Middle School Cross County and Track.

Taran Swimmer approved as the returning head coach of Middle School Volleyball.

Carrah Swimmer approved as a new assistant coach of Middle School Volleyball.

Taylor Brooks approved as the new head school for JV Volleyball.

David Opperman approved as a new assistant coach for JV Volleyball.

Pam Bryant approved as the returning head coach for Varsity Volleyball.

Stephanie Maney approved as a returning assistant coach for Varsity Volleyball.

Jennifer Martens approved as a new assistant coach for Varsity Volleyball.

Norman Beck approved as the returning head coach for Co-Ed Middle School Soccer.

Kevin Primo approved as the returning head coach of Varsity Men’s Soccer.

Norman Beck approved as a returning assistant coach for Varsity Men’s Soccer.

David Napert approved as the returning head coach for Varsity Football.

Tim Hawkins approved as a returning assistant coach for Varsity Football.

Matt Maney approved as a returning assistant coach for Varsity Football.

Langston Wood approved as a returning assistant coach for Varsity Football.

Kayla Smith approved as the returning head coach for Varsity Cheerleading.

Chase Sneed approved as the returning head coach for JV Football.

Clarence Roberts approved a returning assistant coach for JV Football.

David Anderson approved a returning assistant coach for JV Football.

Drew Grant approved a returning assistant coach for JV Football.

Valerie Faith Dillard approved as an English teacher at Cherokee High School (CHS).

Joel Young approved as a Social Studies teacher at CHS.

Kari Read approved as a Social Studies teacher at CHS

Hezekiah Bird approved as for an intern position with maintenance.

Jacob Norton approved as for an intern position with maintenance.

The Monday, June 6 meeting of the CCS Board of Education was called to order at 4:45 p.m. with Chairperson Jennifer Thompson; Co-Vice Chairs Tara Reed-Cooper and Melanie Lambert; Secretary Kristina Hyatt; Board members Berdie Toineeta and Regina Ledford Rosario; Superintendent Michael Murray; Assistant Superintendent Beverley Payne; Tribal Council Alternate Rep. T.W. Saunooke; HR Director Heather Driver; and Administrative Assistant Terri Bradley all in attendance.

The next meeting of the CCS Board of Education is set for Thursday, June 23 at 4:45 p.m. Meetings are being held in the Administrative Offices at Cherokee Central Schools. These meetings are open to the public unless there is a call for an executive session.