On Fridays this summer, SCC will go virtual for employees

SYLVA – Due to the ever-rising costs of gasoline, Southwestern Community College’s administration has decided to move to virtual operations every Friday starting on June 10 at all SCC campuses and locations.

Even though staff members will be working virtually, the college will remain open and fully operational while continuing to provide support for current students and welcoming new and prospective students to enroll for the fall semester.

Southwestern has one on-campus class on Fridays, and it will continue as scheduled. All off-campus classes, clinicals and work-based learning will also continue on regular schedules.

However, all SCC buildings except the Public Safety Training Center will be closed on Fridays through at least Aug. 5. Prospective students can call 828.339.4000 or start the application process at www.SouthwesternCC.edu/enroll.