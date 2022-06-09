OBITUARY: Geraldine Sarah Jackson Thompson

Geraldine Sarah Jackson Thompson, of the Painttown Community in Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A native of Jackson County, she is the daughter of the late Ed Jackson and Marjorie Arneach Rattler.

In addition, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Thompson; brothers, William, Jacob, and Robert Jefferson Jackson, George Arneach, Sylvester Arneach; sisters, Lula Jackson, Shirley Oswalt, and Katherine Lambert.

Geraldine was a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church of which her grandparents Jefferson and Sara Arneach founded in Cherokee. She retired from the Indian Health Service as an LPN serving for 30 years. She was also a member of the Cherokee Indian Rescue Squad, a member of the North American Indian Women’s Association, Lions Club, and the eldest member of the American Legion Auxillary Steve Youngdeer Post 143. She was an avid bowler, cornhole, horseshoe, bocce, and shuffleboard player, especially in the Senior Games, of which she won many gold, silver, and bronze medals.

A very important group she belonged to is the Cherokee Cancer Support Group at Betty’s Place. She was a boarding school survivor. She proudly worked with volunteers on the Fall Festival Committee. In younger years, she was active with the Painttown Community Club, and served as a Painttown Representative on the Cherokee Central School Board. She also danced with the Tsali Manor Clogging Team. The highlights of her year was watching the Cherokee Braves basketball and football teams, of which she was a dedicated fan. She was also very proud of her Cherokee heritage.

She is survived by a brother, Gilliam Jackson; sisters, Edith Crowe, Lou Jackson, Ethel Moose, Esther Williams, Anna Owens; daughters, Vickie Thompson, Donna Sequoyah (James), Eugenia Guess, Rita Driver (Bob), and Charlene Otter; sons, Eugene Thompson (Amy), and Edward Thompson; special nieces, and nephews, Mag Teesateskie, Tami Hogner, Cathy, Debbie, Lena, James, Anthony, and Robert Arneach; grandchildren, Jeremy Sequoyah (Sarita), Joshua Sequoyah, Stephanie Sequoyah, Cliff Thompson, Austin Thompson, Brian Thompson, Anthony Calonaheskie, Amanda Thompson, Miranda Meyers, and Michael Otter; great Grandchildren, Gola Crowe (Lupi), Marleigh Thompson, Camaron Thompson, Ezekiel Sequoyah, Zechariah Sequoyah, Logan Sequoyah, Asija Meyers, Meli Meyers, Raelyn Strohm, Landon Strohm, Benjamin Meyers, and Grayson Meyers; great-great granddaughters, Florence Crowe and Lorelei Crowe.

All the children in her life were special, especially: Duck Lossiah, Josh Lossiah, Bobby Crowe, Chet Cucumber, and Tasha Cucumber. Geraldine was a Christian, loving mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Thompson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Pall bearers will be Gene Thompson, Ed Thompson, Austin Thompson, Cliff Thompson, Dewayne Lambert, Duck Lossiah, Felix Lossiah, Anthony Arneach, Mike Parker, and Steve Bird. Officiating Preachers: Bobby Watts, Greg Morgan, Keith Carson, Foreman Bradley, Scotty Chickalelee.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Betty’s Place. PO Box 2220. Cherokee, NC 28719.