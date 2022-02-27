OBITUARY: Doyce Stanley “Coach” Cannon Sr.

ASHEVILLE – After a long illness, Doyce Stanley “Coach” Cannon Sr. went peacefully to be with our Lord on Thursday, Feb. 24, at home with his loving wife, Lin, by his bedside.

He was born in Haywood County on Nov. 15, 1937, to Dock Stanley “Skip” Cannon and Ova Littrell Cannon. While a student at Canton High School, Doyce played football, basketball, baseball, and ran track before graduating in l956. After earning a bachelor’s of science degree in physical education from Western Carolina University, Doyce went on to earn a master’s degree in educational administration from the same university.

Coach Cannon began his teaching and coaching careers at Brevard High School where he taught Physical Education and coached basketball and football for six years. He then moved on to Cherokee High School in 1970 to teach, coach, and later become an administrator holding the positions of principal at the high school and the elementary school. Doyce was the Superintendent of Schools at Cherokee during the latter part of his tenure.

Many awards were presented to Doyce during his 35 year career at Cherokee. These include Principal of the Year, twice, with the Bureau of Indian Affairs; National Indian Education Principal of the Year; five times Smoky Mountain Conference Basketball Coach of the Year; and two times Conference Football Coach of the Year. Doyce was the head basketball coach at Cherokee High School for 21 years and was the head football coach for 12. Additionally, Coach Cannon introduced programs in golf, tennis, and track at the high school level. Following retirement, Doyce had more time to pursue his love of golf and to spend time at his “happy place” with wife Lin at Lake Chatuge in Hayesville.

Doyce is survived by his wife of 29 years Linda Bruton Cannon; four children, Doyce Stanley Cannon Jr. of Campobello, S.C., Carla Cannon of Morganton, Laura Cannon Parton of Canton, and Duane “Skipper” Cannon (Amy) of Navarre, Fla. He is also survived by his brother, Richard “Dick” Cannon (Barbara), of Waynesville; six grandchildren, April Cannon Naylor (Wylie) of Charlotte, Travis Cannon (Grace) of USAF Spangdalem, Germany, Shelby Cannon Heath (Nathan) of Waynesville, Jacob McCracken of Canton, Sabrina Cannon of Morganton, and Cooper Cannon of Navarre, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren, Cannon Heath and Letty Rose Naylor. Lin’s brother, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, and great nieces and nephews all adored Doyce and spent many a happy day with him over the years.

Doyce attended Long’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Waynesville prior to attending Covenant Community Church in Asheville. Lin would like to give special thanks to Care Partners Hospice (Landon Metcalf) and to Sandra Pitt for the care, support, and love they gave Doyce during his illness.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Cherokee High School Athletic Department, P.O. Box 134, Cherokee, NC 28711.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center. A time to visit with the family will take place following Coach Cannon’s Celebration.

The care of Mr. Cannon has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes of Canton and an online memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at www.wellsfuneralhome.com