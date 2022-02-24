Upcoming single-lane closures on Foothills Parkway East 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that weekday, single-lane closures will be implemented on Foothills Parkway East between Cosby, Tenn. and Interstate 40 from Monday, March 7 through Wednesday, Aug. 24. The lane closures are necessary along the 6-mile roadway to safely complete a pavement preservation project.

The project work will consist of patching deteriorated sections of the roadbed, sealing cracks in the pavement, and applying a chip-seal treatment and asphalt overlay over the existing surface. The pavement preservation work will extend the life of the existing pavement by approximately five to seven years.

Visitors traveling on this section of Foothills Parkway should expect weekday, single-lane closures and traffic delays. Lane closures are permitted from 7:00 a.m. on Mondays through 12:00 p.m. on Fridays. The lane closures will be managed with flagging operations and a pilot car to lead traffic through work zones. No daytime lane closures will be allowed on Federal Holidays, or during the week of Easter and July 4.

The Federal Highway Administration awarded the more than $4.6 million construction contract to Bryant’s Land and Development Industries, Inc., from Burnsville.

Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution when traveling through the work zone. For more information about road closures, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.