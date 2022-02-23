OBITUARY:  Toma Jerome Walker Jr.

Toma Jerome Walker Jr., also known as “Bug” and “Junebug”, 3-year-old son of Noahndria and Toma Walker Sr., of the Big Cove Community, entered the pearly gates of Heaven on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Bug was full of life. He was loved by many and never met a stranger. He not only made friends everywhere he went, he became family to many. He had a huge heart which showed in all he did. Bug loved the Dallas Cowboys football team, fishing, basketball, dinosaurs (which he called ‘roars’), anything space themed, and his superheroes. His favorites were Spiderman, Batman, The Hulk, and Captain America.

In addition to his parents, Bug is survived by his sisters, Dallas, Kendyll, Kaydence, and Kionna; maternal grandparents, Gloria and Deyve Vargas and Noah Arch; paternal grandparents, Sharon and Alfred Pringle; aunts, Nalisha Watty (Timothy) and Chasity Walker (Omari); uncle, Willie Arch (Courtney); and many cousins and others who became family along the way.

Bug was preceded in death by his maternal great grandpa, Jerome Watty; paternal great grandpa, John Howard Moore; great uncle, Dave Watty; great aunts, Monique Pringle and Pamela Moore; and, infant cousin, Timothy Jeffrey Locust Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 25 at Long House Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., with the burial service immediately following.

Burial will be in the Big Cove Community. Pallbearers will be Willie Arch, Deyve Vargas, Omari Trent, and Timothy Locust. The family asks that if you have any Marvel or Superhero shirts, please wear them. Masks must be worn.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements