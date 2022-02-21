OBITUARY: Shirley Swayney Cloer

Shirley Swayney Cloer, 67, of Bryson City, left this world for a better place Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late David and Katie Swayney.

She was a loving mother and devoted her life to the students of Swain County. She worked several years for the Cherokee Historical Association, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, and was an artist at Qualla Arts and Crafts. She did an internship with the National Park Service and loved the outdoors. She was former Miss. Cherokee. She was always willing to help anybody in any way she could. She loved her tribe and her culture.

Shirly was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Wolfe and Brenda Sluder; brother, Davey Swayney, Jr.; niece, D.J. Ricco; and nephew, Chase Wolfe.

She is survived by her children, Mandi Gardner and husband Jason, Buck Cloer and wife Nicole; four grandchildren, Kobe Wiggins (Michelle Yates), Elias Wiggins, Yonah Gardner, Kassidy Zuniga, and husband Jose; great grandchild, Kainey Wiggins; brother, O.D. Swayney; sister, Clara Driver; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and special friends, Wanda Crisp, Shannon Caldwell, and James Ball.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Revs. Marty Pressley and Eugene Moore will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.