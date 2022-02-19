EBCI to receive $43.3 million more in ARP than previously expected

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

Cory Blankenship, EBCI Secretary of Treasury, had some good news for the leaders and members of Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) during a report to Tribal Council on Thursday, Feb. 17. The discussion centered around ARP (American Rescue Plan) funding for the Tribe.

Initially, the Tribe budgeted for an initial estimate of $117 million of what would come to the Tribe. “What was actually deposited into the accounts of the Eastern Band was $160 million. So, we have $43.3 million of unallocated resource. So, the next conversation we wanted to have is what process do you want to engage in order to allocate that funding?”

On the funding itself, he noted, “When we look at the Fiscal Recovery Funds for tribal governments, these were issued to all federally recognized tribes on a formula basis, and the primary purpose is to support public health expenditures; address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency; replace lost public sector revenue; provide premium pay for essential workers; and invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.”

He noted that eligible uses included, “Addressing health disparities and the social determinants of health, building stronger neighborhoods and communities, addressing educational disparities exacerbated by COVID-19, and promoting healthy childhood environments.”

Secretary Blankenship provided a report to Council that outlined the budget for the first $117 million:

Financial assistance to tribal members, $16.5 million (14 percent of funds)

Building stronger neighborhoods and communities, $32 million (27 percent)

Broadband expansion, $20 million (17 percent)

Small business assistance programs, $8 million (7 percent)

Long-term care (Tsali Care Center), $25 million (21 percent)

Education (direct allocation to Cherokee Central Schools), $5 million (4 percent)

Lost revenue, $10.5 million (9 percent)

He said that, to date, just under $20 million (17 percent) of the funds have been spent. “There’s still $97 million left to spend. “The ARP Act actually has a longer timeframe than the CARES Act did. With the CARES Act, we were required to spend that money within a year’s time. With the ARP Act, we’re required to fully commit the funds by Fiscal Year 2024 and fully expend the funds by 2026. So, the emphasis here, under the ARP Act, is about long-term investment.”

During his report, Secretary Blankenship discussed some of the funding that has already been spent including:

Financial Assistance to Tribal Members: total of 11,166 applications with 9,332 of those being approved totaling $11,198,400; those denied were either duplicate applications or the applicant was not an EBCI tribal member

Financial Assistance and School Readiness for Minor Members: total of 2,719 applications with 2,275 (representing 4,007 EBCI minors) totaling $2,404,200; those denied were also either duplicate applications or the children were not EBCI tribal members; 25 applications are pending due to missing documents or the minors being claimed twice

COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program: a total of 5,429 applications with 4,820 approved totaling $2,409,361; those denied included duplicate applications or the applicant was not an EBCI tribal member

Local Business Assistance Programs: This was funding, made in the form of various grants administered through the Sequoyah Fund, for EBCI businesses located within the seven-county service area. Total of 122 applications with 120 approved (a reason was not given for the two denials) totaling $1,907,970.

During Thursday’s presentation, several water and sewer infrastructure projects were discussed that will be funded with ARP monies including:

Acquoni Rd. 16” waterline replacement project – $5.3 million with a construction completion target date of May 4, 2024

Acquoni Rd. community sewer replacement project – $4.7 million with a construction completion target date of May 4, 2023

Lee Bird Rd. sewer project – $410,000 with a construction completion target date of Jan. 15, 2023

Other water and sewer projects pending ARP funding consideration include: Boundary Tree Sewer Project ($450,000); Johnson Arch Rd. water and sewer replacement ($1 million); River Road sewer upgrade ($2.3 million); US 19 at Wolftown Community Building sewer replacement ($400,000); and the Rough Branch water system rehab ($3.2 million).

Several projects are currently in the works with ARP funding including: Cherokee Broadband Snowbird Phase II ($1.5 million); Rough Branch playground ($172,306); and a pool project that is in the planning stages. A total of $2.5 million has been earmarked for eco-tourism to improve offerings at the Fire Mountain trail head including “new and improved greenspace areas, bike park features for children and adults, retail and vending opportunities, and improvements of overall aesthetic of the area” as well as infrastructure upgrades to Fire Mountain and the Oconaluftee Indian Village including: “significant parking improvements, water and sewer upgrades, security and lighting, signage and wayfinding improvements, and new bathroom facility.”

Joey Owle, EBCI Secretary of Agriculture and Natural Resources spoke about the Alternate Energy Program. “Based on the $2 million allocation and a cap of $5,000 for a household, that provides an opportunity for up to 400 homes to pursue the supplemental funding as a rebate for any kind of solar PV (photovoltaic) deployment.”

He added, “An individual who wants to install solar on their home would first apply to the program, be validated and accepted, move through installation, absorb the costs, and then bring that receipt back to Treasury to have that check cut towards the cost of their project.”

Secretary Owle noted that the tribal program mirrors how it is done in the State of North Carolina and also said there is a federal energy tax incentive for people as well.

Kylie Crowe-Shuler, EBCI Kituwah Preservation and Education Program (KPEP), spoke about the Language Revitalization Project Songbird. “This is in planning. We were funded with ARP money to fund our Project Songbird which is part of the Share What You Know, Use What You Have Initiative. The purpose of this project is to provide materials for adult education – for our teachers, parents, and families. We are wanting to get together a symposium for all of our language partners for teaching methods and materials development. The project will also involve creating original songs in the language for our Early Childhood and Elementary students.”

She also said they currently have over 10,000 hours of conversation in the Cherokee language that need to be transcribed.

ARP was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs began disbursing $900 million to tribes throughout Indian Country in April 2021. At the time, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs Bryan Newland said, “The American Rescue Plan’s funds will provide much-needed aid to tribal governments that have been working to combat the devastating economic impact COVID-19 has had on their communities.”