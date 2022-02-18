OBITUARY: Anita Nickole “Chickky” Flippo

Anita Nickole “Chickky” Flippo, age 28, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at her residence.

She is survived by her son, Sylas Lee-Anthony Waldroup; mother, Leann Flippo; brother, Emmitt Lee-Floyd Flippo; and grandmother, Shirley Swayney.

Anita was preceded in death by her father, Robert Eugene Flippo; and grandfather, Elmer “Lee” Swayney.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. A formal funeral will be take place on Sunday, Feb. 20, also in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Lee Swayney Cemetery. Pallbearers will be George Swayney, Steve Swayney, Buster Swayney, Benji Swayney, Eddie Owens, and Randy Saunooke.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.