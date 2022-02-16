CIPD SWAT arrests Asheville man wanted on numerous drug, firearm warrants

Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) SWAT Team arrested Danquon Shermaine Brown, a 31-year-old male of Asheville, on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

CIPD received a tip that Brown was a guest at a local hotel and that there were numerous warrants for his arrest out of Buncombe County. He was arrested while trying to leave the hotel. During the incident, he resisted arresting officers and was in possession of a firearm. Brown was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) wax.

Brown was transported to Jackson County where he was served his outstanding warrants and additional charges that resulted from his arrest.

Warrants served:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Trafficking Heroin

Possession with Intent to Sell Schedule VI

Possession with Intent to Sell Heroin (Schedule I)

Possession with Intent to Sell Schedule II

Felony Possession of Schedule VI

Simple Possession of Schedule IV

CIPD charges resulting from the arrest:

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

– Cherokee Indian Police Dept. release