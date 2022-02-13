WRESTLING: 1A West Regional results

Following are the results, per trackwrestling.com, for the NCHSAA 1A West Regional meet held at Alleghany High School in Sparta on Saturday, Feb. 12:

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alexis Panama of Robbinsville

2nd Place – Hunter Fulp of North Stokes

3rd Place – Cooper Foster of Avery County

4th Place – Kreed Smith of Rosman

1st Place Match

Alexis Panama (Robbinsville) 23-6, So. over Hunter Fulp (North Stokes) 47-2, Sr. (MD 13-3)

3rd Place Match

Cooper Foster (Avery County) 50-5, Fr. over Kreed Smith (Rosman) 33-15, Fr. (MD 13-2)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ben Jordan of Avery County

2nd Place – Marcos Sagahon of Alleghany

3rd Place – David Rojas of Elkin

4th Place – Kale Stephenson of Swain County

1st Place Match

Ben Jordan (Avery County) 45-2, So. over Marcos Sagahon (Alleghany) 34-10, So. (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match

David Rojas (Elkin) 20-7, Jr. over Kale Stephenson (Swain County) 30-6, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:26 (19-4))

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kenneth Pritz of Avery County

2nd Place – Logan Hyde of Robbinsville

3rd Place – Brandon Ropp of Rosman

4th Place – Robbie Bowman of Cherryville

1st Place Match

Kenneth Pritz (Avery County) 34-4, Fr. over Logan Hyde (Robbinsville) 22-9, Jr. (Fall 3:05)

3rd Place Match

Brandon Ropp (Rosman) 41-8, Sr. over Robbie Bowman (Cherryville) 33-17, So. (MD 9-0)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jayden Nowell of Robbinsville

2nd Place – Grant Reece of Avery County

3rd Place – Owen Craig of Swain County

4th Place – William Cole of Rosman

1st Place Match

Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville) 36-4, Sr. over Grant Reece (Avery County) 41-10, So. (Fall 3:56)

3rd Place Match

Owen Craig (Swain County) 25-12, So. over William Cole (Rosman) 28-14, Sr. (Fall 0:56)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bryson Church of Alleghany

2nd Place – Lucas Ellis of Bradford Prep

3rd Place – Cole Nixon of Starmount

4th Place – John (Alex) Cox of Mount Airy

1st Place Match

Bryson Church (Alleghany) 37-12, Sr. over Lucas Ellis (Bradford Prep) 17-2, So. (Dec 7-6)

3rd Place Match

Cole Nixon (Starmount) 31-6, Jr. over John (Alex) Cox (Mount Airy) 25-10, Jr. (Fall 4:21)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ethan Shell of Avery County

2nd Place – Zane Lucksavage of Robbinsville

3rd Place – Adam Cotterman of Swain County

4th Place – Kaden Royal of East Wilkes

1st Place Match

Ethan Shell (Avery County) 47-2, Fr. over Zane Lucksavage (Robbinsville) 38-8, Sr. (Fall 1:53)

3rd Place Match

Adam Cotterman (Swain County) 31-15, Sr. over Kaden Royal (East Wilkes) 32-7, So. (MD 10-2)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Johnathan Cable of Avery County

2nd Place – Koda Blythe of Alleghany

3rd Place – Kole Lambert of East Wilkes

4th Place – Jaret Panama of Robbinsville

1st Place Match

Johnathan Cable (Avery County) 26-3, Sr. over Koda Blythe (Alleghany) 34-16, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Kole Lambert (East Wilkes) 37-3, Sr. over Jaret Panama (Robbinsville) 21-10, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nicholas (Franklin) Bennett of Mount Airy

2nd Place – Chase Miller of Cherryville

3rd Place – Tristan Adams of Avery County

4th Place – Dylan Ramage of East Wilkes

1st Place Match

Nicholas (Franklin) Bennett (Mount Airy) 30-1, Sr. over Chase Miller (Cherryville) 43-7, Jr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

Tristan Adams (Avery County) 21-4, Jr. over Dylan Ramage (East Wilkes) 27-13, Fr. (Fall 2:32)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Isaac Stoker of Alleghany

2nd Place – Bradley Parker of Avery County

3rd Place – Kam Bolin of Cherryville

4th Place – Adrian Rodriguez of Elkin

1st Place Match

Isaac Stoker (Alleghany) 38-10, So. over Bradley Parker (Avery County) 28-3, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Kam Bolin (Cherryville) 38-11, Jr. over Adrian Rodriguez (Elkin) 20-9, So. (Fall 3:20)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Connor Medvar of Mount Airy

2nd Place – Seth Blackledge of Avery County

3rd Place – Gabriel Lillard of Swain County

4th Place – Darius Saunooke of Cherokee

1st Place Match

Connor Medvar (Mount Airy) 28-1, Sr. over Seth Blackledge (Avery County) 45-5, Jr. (Dec 9-5)

3rd Place Match

Gabriel Lillard (Swain County) 31-8, Jr. over Darius Saunooke (Cherokee) 23-14, Jr. (Fall 5:00)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kyle Fink of Robbinsville

2nd Place – Carson Griffith of Bradford Prep

3rd Place – Mason Grindstaff of Cherryville

4th Place – Noah Maltba of Mitchell

1st Place Match

Kyle Fink (Robbinsville) 43-4, Sr. over Carson Griffith (Bradford Prep) 19-3, . (Dec 12-6)

3rd Place Match

Mason Grindstaff (Cherryville) 36-7, Sr. over Noah Maltba (Mitchell) 26-15, Sr. (Fall 2:01)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kage Williams of Robbinsville

2nd Place – Edwin Agabo of Mount Airy

3rd Place – Camron Cook of Mitchell

4th Place – Blake Sain of Swain County

1st Place Match

Kage Williams (Robbinsville) 32-1, So. over Edwin Agabo (Mount Airy) 18-5, Jr. (Fall 0:48)

3rd Place Match

Camron Cook (Mitchell) 13-10, So. over Blake Sain (Swain County) 32-12, Jr. (Fall 2:21)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ben Wachacha of Robbinsville

2nd Place – Carson Taylor of Swain County

3rd Place – Steven Sullivan of Starmount

4th Place – Grayson Hoilman of Avery County

1st Place Match

Ben Wachacha (Robbinsville) 37-6, Sr. over Carson Taylor (Swain County) 28-9, Sr. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Steven Sullivan (Starmount) 14-4, Jr. over Grayson Hoilman (Avery County) 15-6, Fr. (Fall 0:20)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Levi Andrews of Avery County

2nd Place – Carlos Wesley of Robbinsville

3rd Place – Kohlton Neadeau of Swain County

4th Place – Johnatan Argueta of Starmount

1st Place Match

Levi Andrews (Avery County) 48-1, Sr. over Carlos Wesley (Robbinsville) 24-8, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match