Park contains small wildfire along Foothills Parkway

Great Smoky Mountains National Park firefighters responded to a small, 1.7-acre wildfire along the Foothills Parkway at 4:19 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevier County Emergency Service, Tennessee Division of Forestry, and volunteer firefighters from Wears Valley, Walland, and Seymour Fire Departments assisted park fire crews in suppression efforts. Firefighters fully contained the fire at approximately 9:20 p.m.

The Foothills Parkway is currently closed to all use between Wears Valley and Walland, Tenn. The site is located near mile-marker 30 along the Foothills Parkway near Headrick Gap in Wears Valley. A downed power line ignited the wildfire.