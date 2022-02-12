OBITUARY: Delbert Carsyle Walk Jr. “JD”

Delbert Carslyle Walk Jr “JD”, age 67, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. As a native and resident of Cherokee, North Carolina, his passions in life were carpentry and working for his brother, Dennis Walk Sr at Walk’s Automotive.

He was the son of the late Delbert Walk Sr. and the late Beatrice (Smith) Walk. He was a member of the Bigwitch Baptist Church in Cherokee.

JD was preceded in death his sisters, Rachel Glasgow, Sandra (Walk) Ward, Delcey Walk, and his brother, Michael Walk.

He is survived by his brother, Dennis Walk Sr (Victoria); his wife and lifelong partner, Keyma Walk; his beloved nieces and nephews, Monica, Denny Jr, Brandon, Natasha, and Justin, all of whom he loved very much. He is also survived by many other loving family members.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the home of JD, located at Rachel Winkler Rd., Cherokee, NC at 2 p.m. Burial will be behind the home. Pallbearers will be Brandon Walk, Denny Walk, Michah Becker, Mikie Walk Jr., and Justin Walk. Honorary Pallbearer will be Dennis Walk.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.