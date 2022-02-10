2022 Crop Disaster Assistance Program deadline

The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) is reminding agricultural producers that Monday, Feb. 28, is the deadline to apply for the Non-Insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, or NAP.

NAP provides financial assistance to producers of non-insured crops impacted by natural disasters that result in lower yields, crop losses, or prevents crop planting.

Commercially produced crops and agricultural commodities for which crop insurance is not available are generally eligible for NAP. Eligible crops with a coverage deadline of Feb. 28 include most annual fruit and vegetable crops, such as sweet corn, tomatoes, squash, and melons. Feb. 28 is also the deadline to apply for coverage on hemp.

Eligible causes of loss include drought, freeze, hail, excessive moisture, excessive wind or hurricanes, earthquake, flood. These events must occur during the NAP policy coverage period, before or during harvest, and the disaster must directly affect the eligible crop.

NAP Service fees can be waived for beginning, qualifying veteran, female, minority, and limited resource farmers. These farmers can also receive a 50 percent reduction in the premium.

For more information on the NAP program or to apply, contact your local FSA county office in Murphy, at (828) 837-2721, extension 2.