OBITUARY:  Vivian West Solis

Vivian West Solis, age 59, of the Big Cove Community in Cherokee, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Geneva West.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred West Jr.; a sister, Shirley Welch; and a granddaughter, Lexy Solis.

Vivian is survived by her husband, Lupe; her daughter, Reyna Solis (Al); her sons, Damian (Chasity) and Joseph “Jabby” (Chelsea); her grandchildren, Shelby, Nicholai, Roxy, Riley, Nate, Izzy, Ezra and Cruz; brothers, Nathan Villareal, Angelo (Kelly), and Gator West; sisters, Oneva Garcia (Joe) of New Mexico, Gloria Hyatt (late Lavon), and Lavinia Hicks (David) of Cherokee; special cousin, who was like a sister, Frances Sequoyah.

Vivian loved her grandchildren. Izzy was like her son. She loved traveling, reading, and being involved with the youth at church. Vivian, or “Vik” as known by many, retired from the EBCI Community Health Program. She had a passion for taking care of and making sure the elders needs were met. She was a faithful member of Straight Fork Baptist Church where she was the youth group leader for many years. She had a love for our youth and enjoyed teaching them about the Lord. She had a strong faith and believed in the power of prayer. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Straight Fork Baptist Church with Brother Harley Maney officiating. Burial was in the Wolfe Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nicholai Solis, Travis Hicks, Jeremy Hyatt, Alfred Welch, Gatlin West, Lupe Solis, and Nika West. Honorary pallbearer was Izzy Solis.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.