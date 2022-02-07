OBITUARY: Ronnie Steven Swisher

Ronnie Steven Swisher passed away on Friday, Feb. 4.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lori Swisher.

He is survived by his children, Aliyah and Kaitlynn Swisher, and their mother, Carolyn Reed; his father, Steven Swisher; brothers, Chris Bright (Rachel), Cori Green (Gabrielle), and Tristan Swisher; nephews, Devlin Bright, Kayson Bright, Scott Bright, and Malakai Green; paternal grandmother, Jean Swisher; as well as many aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends.

Ronnie loved his daughters, enjoyed the lake, dirt bikes and mechanics. He had a big heart and wanted the best for everyone. His desire to help others will live on through Life Share Carolinas.

He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Services will be announced at a later date.