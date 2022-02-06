OBITUARY: Charlie Toineeta

Charlie Toineeta, 71, of the Big Cove Community, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late George Howard and Tiney Smith Toineeta. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jesse Toineeta, Johnny Toineeta, and Jimmy Toineeta.

He is survived by his two children, Charlene Owle and husband Jim of Cherokee, and Sam Toineeta and wife Dee of Cherokee; grandchildren, Dillon Stamper, Tre Toineeta (Brittney), Taylor Toineeta, Tierra Toineeta, and Kayla Pheasant; great grandchildren, Colton Toineeta, Hazli Toineeta, Tobias Pheasant, and Liliya Stamper; seven sisters, Gail Parker, Barbara Toineeta, Brenda Toineeta, Tiney Toineeta, Georgia Hunter, Patsy Toineeta, and Frances Tahbonemah; four brothers, Joe Toineeta, George Toineeta, Shag Toineeta, Elrod Toineeta; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. John Ferree will officiate with burial at Toineeta Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.

The family request all who attend to wear a face covering.