Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale featuring Cherokee Art Market youth competition returns April 2-30

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Artwork is now being accepted for the 51st annual Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale. The longest-running Native American art show and competition in Oklahoma will be presented April 2-30, both virtually and in person.

Through the juried show, artists compete for more than $15,000 in the following categories: painting, sculpture, pottery, basketry, graphics, jewelry, miniatures, diverse art forms and photography/digital art.

There is no entry fee associated with this year’s show and sale. Individuals looking to enter artwork must be over 18 years old, be a citizen of a federally recognized Native American tribe or nation and complete all submission requirements, available at www.VisitCherokeeNation.com, no later than 5 p.m. CST on Feb. 25.

Youth artists will also have the opportunity to share their work through the Cherokee Art Market youth competition, held in conjunction with the Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale. The competition is open to all Native American students in grades 6-12 who are citizens of a federally recognized tribe.

Artwork is evaluated by division and grade level. In addition to monetary awards, the Best in Show winner will also receive a free booth at the upcoming Cherokee Art Market.

Student entries will be received in person on March 17 and 18 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Cherokee Nation Businesses’ Tahlequah office, located at 950 Main Parkway. Submissions may also be shipped, as long as they are received by 5 p.m. on March 18. All submissions must include an entry form attached to the artwork, an artist agreement form and a copy of the artist’s CDIB or tribal card.

Applications for the youth competition are available at www.CherokeeArtMarket.com.