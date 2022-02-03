Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) appointments available

If your annual gross income (AGI) is less than $73,000 and you are a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) you are eligible to have your taxes prepared at no cost at the EBCI Extension Office through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Due to the rise in COVID cases, this year will begin by using a drop-off pickup system and may change to face-to-face at a later date. Call 359-6939 or 359-6938 to set up a drop-off appointment. During your appointment, you will be required to fill out a short intake form. Dropoff appointments will begin Monday, Feb. 14 and will be Monday through Thursday. Remember to wear a mask and do not come if you are exhibiting COVID symptoms or have been quarantined due to positive test or by contact tracing. Customers exhibiting symptoms will be asked to reschedule their drop-off or pick-up.

Bring with you the following items to your appointment/drop-off: