N.C. state tribes and tribal organizations to receive $10 million in state funding

North Carolina’s American Indian communities will receive a total of $10 million in state funds this year to support programs and services to help with pandemic recovery. This year’s state budget allocated money to each of the state recognized tribes and tribal organizations. The nonrecurring funds will be disbursed from the Pandemic Recovery Office within the Office of State Budget and Management. The NC Department of Administration’s Commission of Indian Affairs also received general appropriation funds to support further research into the impact of the pandemic on tribes across North Carolina.

“This is great news for our many native tribes and organizations devasted by the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Administration Secretary Pamela Brewington Cashwell. “While money cannot replace lives lost, our hope is that this funding will help build or restore vital programs and services which assist individuals and families in recovery from the pandemic.”

$715,285 to seven state-recognized American Indian Tribes: Coharie, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, Sappony and Waccamaw-Siouan

Note: As a federally recognized tribe, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians receives federal money directly as part of the American Rescue Plan Act $4,000,000 to be disbursed among the seven tribes on a per capita basis

$250,000 to each of the following American Indian Urban Organizations: Cumberland County Association for Indian People, Guilford Native American Association, Metrolina Native American Association, and Triangle Native American Society

$73,000 in general appropriation funds to the Commission of Indian Affairs for a time limited COVID-19 pandemic analyst

