OBITUARY: Loretta Rattler Adams

LEICESTER – Loretta Rattler Adams, 65, died peacefully at her home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 after battling dementia for several years.

She was a member of Sunnyside Missionary Baptist Church, a 1974 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School, received her AAS Degree from Southwestern Tech in Sylva and her BS Degree from Western Carolina University. She was a graphic designer and was employed by Western Carolina University.

Surviving are her husband of 32 years, Douglas Adams of the home; mother, Judy Rattler of Asheville; father, Walter Rattler of Cherokee; sister, Deborah Thomas (Roy) of Leicester; aunt, Mary Strout of Arden; uncle, Diamond Rattler of Fayetteville and several cousins.

She was an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home in Asheville is in charge of local arrangements.