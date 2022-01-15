SPEAKING OF FAITH: What’s needed is all of each of us.

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELVIN, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

The Lord has placed in my heart for the year 2022 that this shall be a year of soul-winning for this church. Amen. I believe the Lord is coming back and He’s coming back very soon. Every time I look outside, I see the signs of His coming. The Bible says, “No man knows the day or the hour and I agree with that, wholly and completely. I will tell you, I don’t know the day or the hour, but I know this one thing. We are getting closer than we’ve ever been. Amen. If you’ll look and watch at what’s going on in the world around us, you’ll see the Book of Revelation literally playing out right in front of your own eyes.

Decision-wise now, while it’s not impossible for people to still go to Heaven after the Lord returns, however, how many know if they can’t live for Him now, it’s going to be a whole lot harder to live for Him after the Rapture takes place—which I believe can happen at any time. The fact is, I don’t believe there will be a last great awakening. I believe, at that point, people are going to go and hide, and will end up doing what they’re told. I’ve never seen a day when people are so much more like sheep rather than thinkers for themselves. Are you asking, what are you talking about?

In talking about this, it seems people just believe whatever they’re told. Everywhere one looks, one can see we are being lied to, but it doesn’t seem to matter. We still tend to believe what’s told us. This morning, I’m going to lay out truth before you today, which I am hoping you will believe in Matthew 13, verse 30, which talks about the parable of the wheat and the ‘tares’. We are told to let them grow up together until harvest time. ‘The reapers are to first gather the tares, binding them up in bundles to burn them, but to then gather the wheat into My barn’. I’’m wanting to set up for you that there is a reckoning coming.

The Lord gave me this subject. Big things do come in small packages. In pondering this and communing with the Spirit of the Living God, what I find is that the Lord sent the Savior to this world as a tiny little baby, who would grow up and become the very One who will bring salvation to this Earth (verse 31). Jesus, spoke another parable saying, “The kingdom of Heaven is likened to a grain of the mustard seed, which man has taken and sowed in the field, indeed is the least of all seeds, but when it grows up among the herbs, it becomes a tree so that the birds of the air come and lodge in its branches—another small thing with which He does a great thing.

Father, I pray this morning, that you’d literally open the windows above our heads to pour revelation into this House. Holy Spirit, if You don’t ignite a desire for us to win souls and do great things, Lord, it shall not happen. So Father, as we yield ourselves to You declaring, O God, You are our God, Your desire is our greatest command. Whatever You push in our direction is what we want to go in. Father, I pray open every door that needs to be opened, things with little stuff. You may even seem little in your own eyes, that you don’t have much strength, and there’s not a whole lot you can do, but I’m here to tell you that with God, little is indeed much! We can, with His help, do mighty things for the Kingdom of God.

I remember reading the story and the testimony of Billy Graham, and how he was dragged to a church service that he didn’t want to go to. The pastor preached that sermon that day and when it was over with, our young man came to the altar.

It’s always amazing to me, that if you just take what God has given you and put it into fertile ground, God can cause it to grow. Yes, that’s good, what He said in Matthew, chapter 13. You’re going to take the smallest of seeds—no bigger than a grain of sand, put it in the ground, water it, pray and spend time over it, your life will begin to grow. This little seed will become so big that creatures will come and take refuge underneath it.

He has put on the inside of you, a seed, the seed of God Himself, and if you’ll allow Him, He will grow you into something mighty that others can come and find high things will take place. If you won’t get up and do something, for the Kingdom of God, who is? If God only just wanted you in heaven, He would have taken you on the day you got saved, but He didn’t. How many times have you been healed from things that should have taken you out?