OBITUARY: Jason Lee Thompson

Jason “Jake” Lee Thompson, age 40, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Beulah Thompson and Lizzie Tushka King; also, his aunt, Elsie T. Calhoun.

Jason loved the Carolina Tarheels Basketball and the Golden State Warriors. He also loved watching his children in their sports. His children were his world.

Jason is survived by his mother, Sue Thompson of the home; father, Sam Thompson; children, Ayden Thompson, Tahlaya “Nyree” Thompson, Jayanna Thompson and their mother, Jaime Lossiah; siblings, Michelle Thompson, Steven Thompson (Frieda Wolfe), Rissy Plott and family, Charlie Jumper and family, and Damion Kalonaheskie and family. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Chayton Thompson (Sabrina), Darius Thompson, Becca Thompson (Kory), Tyruss Thompson, Niko Thompson, Laylah Thompson, and Elli Thompson; great-nephews and great-nieces, Kendryk Crowe, Aliya Thompson, Everleigh Thompson, Leilani Thompson, Jeriah Williams, and McKell Thompson; aunt, Elnora Thompson; and uncle, Levi King of Moore, Okla. Many cousins and friends also survive.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Big Cove Missionary Baptist Church beginning at 6 p.m. A formal funeral service will take place on Thursday, Dec. 30 beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Lossiah Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chayton Thompson, Darius Thompson, Steven Thompson, Brant Grant, Michael Thompson, and Will Tushka. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyruss Thompson and Niko Thompson.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.