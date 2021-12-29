OBITUARY: James Stewart Cucumber

James “Jimmy” Stewart Cucumber, age 69, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of more than 40 years, Vicki Dozier Cucumber; children, Amber Cucumber Sutton (Joshua) of Sylva, Kristan Cucumber Smith (Tait) of Cherokee, Chelsea Cucumber Carey (Matt) of Cherokee, and Kennedy Jessa Cucumber of the home; brothers, Alfred Cucumber and Sammy Cucumber; sister, Mianna Luther; and four grandchildren, Amiya Sutton-Ensley (Roy), Kara Riley Sutton, Konner Sha-wa-nu-gi Cucumber, and Benny Rayne Cucumber. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, and loved ones also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah Cucumber and Emaline Cucumber; brother, Clement Cucumber; sister, Martha Cucumber Lossie; nephew, Daniel Luther; brother-in-law, Rick Luther; sister-in-law, Lucille Cucumber; father-in-law, William Dozier; and special friend, Ed Hodges.

Jimmy was a fluent Cherokee speaker. He loved fishing, scratching lottery tickets, spending time with family, and watching Fred G. Sandford and Gunsmoke on tv. He was a big Tarheels and Carolina Panthers fan. He loved talking to people and playing jokes, especially on his wife, Vicki. Jimmy is and will be greatly missed and always loved. Take a minute to celebrate him. Have some carrot cake, some chocolate covered cherries, scratch off a lottery ticket or two, sit outside and take it in. Please keep the family in your prayers.

Per his wishes, Jimmy will be cremated, and his wife and daughters will be spreading his ashes near the family home.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.