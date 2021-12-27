OBITUARIES: Beulah Lambert Young

Beulah Lambert Young, age 82, of Cherokee, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Tsali Care Center surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. She is the daughter of the late Amos Lambert and Lalah Bales Lambert.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles “Cotton” Young of Cherokee; her daughter, Sheri Young Calabrese (Blue) of Lenoir; step-son, Daryl Young (Clara) of Adrian, Ga.; grandchildren, Shad Eller of Lenoir, and Ashley Eller Watkins (Michael) of Cherokee; step-grandson, Caleb Bradley (Kelly) of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Tyler Watkins, both of Cherokee; siblings, Phyllis Tomlinson (Ronald), Shirley Reagan (Everett), Willie Lambert (Mary); and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Alan Young; brothers, Charles Lambert (Wanda) and Grady Lambert; and sister, Sharlett Marie Lambert

Beulah was an avid reader, a devoted Elvis fan, and she loved to go for long drives with her husband. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she kept her childlike excitement over the season her whole life. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and no one was safe from her one-line comebacks. She was the eldest of seven siblings and the family’s matriarch.

Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Funeral services will be held at Cherokee Bible Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 with Reverend Randall Miller officiating. Graveside service will follow immediately after the funeral at the Reagan Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Shad Eller, Caleb Bradley, Michael Watkins, Kasey Reagan, Daryl Young, and James Reagan.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.