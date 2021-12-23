OBITUARY: Wahnetah Bernhisel Stamper

Wahnetah Bernhisel Stamper, 68, of the Painttown Community, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Charles and Jean Wahnetah Bernhisel; brothers, Samuel Bernhisel, Walter Bernhisel; and sister, Sherry Jean Bernhisel.

Wahnetah is survived by her husband of 42 years Ned Stamper; daughters: Radonna Saunooke Crowe (Peanut), Jessica Saunooke Armachain (James); special daughters, Ruth Taylor (Junebug) and Jean Arlenea Gomez (Ede); sons, Ed Stamper (Michelle), Dwayne Stamper, and Benjamin Stamper all of Cherokee; grandchildren, Madison Crowe Woodard (Logan), Tagan Crowe, Dyami Saunooke, Thomas Armachain, Jaymsey Armachain, Michael Stamper (Paige), Megan Arch (Trennie), Luke “Goldie” Stamper, Davan Fourkiller-Raby, Chris Maney (Kelly), Holly Stamper, Dillon Stamper, Justin Walker, Cain Ross, John George, Bree Stamper, Emma Stamper, Elise Stamper, and Yvonne Stamper; sisters, Arlena Lanning, Violet Lee, Carol Bernhisel, Sybil Bernhisel, and Bobbie De’Ville of Mississippi; brothers, Edward Bernhisel of Waynesville, Tony Bernhisel (Sue), and Joe Bernhisel (Lotta); several nieces, nephews, many cousins and Loved ones.

Wahnetah currently managed the Cool Waters Motel, which she had for many years. Prior to that, she owned and operated her own Hair Salon. Wahnetah had attended and obtained her associate’s degree in business administration and cosmetology. Prior, she had been a tribal employee for 20 years in which time she was the director of the Qualla Civic Center. She enjoyed and loved working with the people who she came in contact with during her professional careers.

Wahnetah is a co-founder to the “Brothers in the Wind” Harley Riders. She so enjoyed riding with her husband and hosting the Riders picnics and celebrations. She also co-founded the “Brother’s in the Wind” Toys for Tots annual Christmas event. Within the Toys for Tots Christmas event, she incorporated Senior Citizen Gift baskets. Wahnetah was a pillar to the family and many others. She is and will be greatly missed and always be loved.

Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Revs. Greg Morgan and Shane Silvers will officiate with burial at Stamper Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.