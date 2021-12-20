OBITUARY: Selma Seay Hope

Selma Seay Hope (Nani), 86, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Clingman Taylor and Winona Swayney Seay.

She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Hope and her granddaughter, Lydia Gosnell.

Selma is survived by her children, Mike and Chris Hope, Cindy Strudwick; grandchildren, Anna Halsten, Brandy Hope, Josh Hope, Billy Hoe Poole, Faith Williams; five great grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn Quinn.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at Straight Fork Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Seay Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.