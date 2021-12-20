OBITUARY: Ronald Thomas Teesateskie

Ronald Thomas Teesateskie “Ronnie” went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 with his loving family by his side. A native of Graham County and from the Snowbird community, he was the son of the late Tom Teesateskie and Jeanette Sue Rattler Teesateskie. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Steve Allen Teesateskie and Partick Daniel Teesateskie; and one sister, Barbara Owle.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Teesateskie; one daughter, Rocanne Teesateskie; three grandchildren, Alex Sneed, Jax and Jex Panther; four sisters, Donna Sue McCraken (Lonnie), Norma Jean Smith, Blanche Teesateskie all of Robbinsville, Christine McCoy (Steve) of Marble, NC; many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a special nephew, Tommy Teesateskie in which he was a father figure to. He always enjoyed watching his accomplishments and all his high school sporting events.

Ronald was a devoted and dedicated member of the Snowbird Volunteer Fire Department for 32 years. He loved and considered them all as family. He also loved to help people in many ways and as a member of the fire department he always drove the tanker, responded to many calls and directed traffic. He has several special friends among the fire department; PD Royal, Brenda Postell, Shailynn Postell, Zell Carver and Ethan Pannell.

He worked as a dedicated truck driver for Snowbird Logging for over 30 years. If you didn’t see him in his personal truck, he was always behind the wheel in the 18-wheeler. The Hooper Family will always be considered his family. He loved the family dearly. He also considered Walter Hooper as his own brother.

He will always be remembered as “Ronnie T.” & “338”

He had many friends and special friends, Calloway Ledford, B Ensley and Spencer Weeks, his motorcycle riding buddy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Revs. Ernie Stiles and Coy Adams will officiate with burial in the Ledford Cemetery.

Ronald will be taken to the church at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 by Crisp Funeral Home to await the hour of service.

Pallbearers will be Jason Hooper, Lucas Hooper, Tommy Cable, Matthew Smith, Tommy Teesateskie and Robbie Teesateskie.