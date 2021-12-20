OBITUARY: Jessie Marie Walker Howard

Jessie Marie Walker Howard, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late William and Amanda Catt Walker.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Levi Howard; two sisters, Katie Long, and Inez Seay; three brothers, Jack, Gene, and George Walker; children, Levi, Bobby, and Gladys, and a great grandson, Tyler Bowman.

Jessie is survived by her children, Marcia Hollifield (Eddie), Linda Lowe, Judy Blevins (Jim), Eugene Howard (Suzanne), Dennis Howard, and Charlie Howard (Sandy); seven grandchildren, Mickey, Lisa, Matt, Jeff, Brian, Denise, and Tiara; several great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; four sisters, Lucille Radford, Polly Markley, Maxine Lambert, and Alyne Dixon; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Revs. Keith Ashe and Eddie Hollifield will officiate with burial at Holly Springs Cemetery #2. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home.