OBITUARY: Keith Littlewolfe Armachain

Keith “Littlewolf” Armachain, age 28, of Cherokee, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at his residence of the Yellowhill Community.

He is survived by his mother, Pearl Wolfe; brother, Larry Armachain Jr.; sisters, Larrisa Armachain (Tim) and Mary Decoteau; his companion, Cami Davis; nieces, Kaslyn, Izzy, and Tristian; nephews, Kasey, Wesley, Timothy, Alex, and JBO; two special children, Ben and Aliyah; aunts, Berdina Salazar, Mary Lambert (Ernie), and Debbie Murphy; and uncles, Glenn Wolfe and Robert “Runningwolfe” Wolfe (Nita).

Keith was preceded in death by his dad, Larry Armachain Sr.; sister, Kassie Wolfe Driver; brother, Cody Decoteau; uncle, Lonnie Armachain; maternal grandma, Irene Wolfe; grandfather, Eli Wolfe; paternal grandma, Stacy Armachain; paternal grandfather, Ned Hill; and maternal aunts, Adonna Wolfe, Alice Forney, and Mariah Walkingstick.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 20 at Big Cove Pentecostal Holiness Church beginning at 4 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. the following day, Dec. 21 with Anne French officiating. Burial will be in the Wolfe Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wesley Wildcatt, JD Crowe, Michael Wolfe, Casper Wolfe, Casey Armachain, and Antonio Ramos.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.