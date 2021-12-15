OBITUARY: Henry James Driver

Henry James Driver, age 41, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Cherokee on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

He is survived by his children, Kaslyn Driver, Isabella Driver, and Henry Driver; brothers, John Driver and adopted Brother Kyle Watty; and uncle, Daniel Tramper.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Kassie Wolfe Driver; and parents, John Henry Driver and Nellie Marie Driver.

Henry was a gifted craftsman. He made his living by selling baskets and other crafts that he made.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 17 at Rock Springs Baptist Church beginning at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. At 1 p.m., a formal funeral service will begin with Pastor Greg Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the George Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among Family and Friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.