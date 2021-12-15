OBITUARY: Garrett LeRoy “Bone” Biddix

Garrett LeRoy “Bone” Biddix, age 53, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Haywood County Hospital following a brief illness. He is the son of the late Henderson Leroy Biddix and Nancy Wildcat Biddix.

Bone is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie Frizzell Biddix; children, Tosha Biddix of Gerogia, N.C.., Hailey Biddix of Georgia, N.C., Patricia Biddix of Cherokee, N.C., Kenny Biddix of Cherokee, N.C.; step-son, Timmy Burett of Canton, N.C.; step-daughter, Felicia of Gerogia, N.C., and Michelle Gregory of Waynesville N.C.; brothers, John Biddix and Fredd Biddix; sister, Polly Biddix; uncle, Quincy Wildcat; and three grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bone was preceded in death by his brothers, Henny Biddix and JR Biddix.

My loving husband was a wonderful man. He was a good father. He loved to have fun and was always in good spirit. He would help anybody he could. Bone loved the outdoors, he loved mowing, weed eating, and loved animals.

A visitation will be held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 beginning at 3 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. Burial will be in the Birdtown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Buster “Pete” Biddix, John B. Biddix, Jeff Lineberry, Taylor Biddix, TK Soap, Native Walkingstick, and Luther Murphy.

All singers are welcome.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.