OBITUARY: Charles Lee Reed

Charles Lee Reed, age 45, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at his residence.

He is survived by his mother, Sally Reed; daughter, Tori Graham; brothers, Danny Reed, Jimmy Reed, Johnny Reed, and Anthony Reed; sister, Tammy Reed; special friend, Tonya Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles Reed; brother, Gary Reed; sister, Jerrilynn Smith Reed; grandpa, John Tramper; and grandma and grandpa, Wilson Reed and Bell Taylor.

The family will have a visitation on Thursday, Dec. 16 at Waterfalls Baptist Church, beginning at 5 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 with Ben Reed officiating. Burial will be in the Reed Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.