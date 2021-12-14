2021 Reservation Wide Christmas Lighting Contest winners

The EBCI Cooperative Extension Community Development Department, in partnership with the EBCI Commerce Department, hosted the 2021 Reservation Wide Christmas Lighting Contest. Each community club participating hosted their own Christmas lighting contest for their community members and submitted their first-place winners to the Community Development Department. Judging for these entries was held on Friday, Dec. 10.

The following are the winners for this year’s contest:

1st Place – Jama and Amy Anders, Big Y Community, $500

2nd Place – Sonya Lossiah, Yellowhill Community, $300

3rd Place – Bruce Swayney, Big Cove Community, $200

Honorable Mention:

Courtney Myers, Cherokee County Community, $100

RL Mathews, Towstring Community, $100

Ricky Cabe, Wolftown Community, $100