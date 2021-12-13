Tribal member to serve as a delegate to Congress of Future Medical Leaders

RABUN GAP, Ga. – Seshadri Pratama, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a sophomore at Rabun Gap Nacoochee School, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on March 26-27, 2022.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate, and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dreams and, after the event, to provide a path, plan, and resources to help them reach their goal.

Pratama’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in mathematics and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, to represent Rabun Gap Nacoochee School based on her academic achievement, leadership potential, and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the two-day Congress, Pratama will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists officials noted, “This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially. Focused, bright, and determined students like Seshadri Pratama are our future, and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.”