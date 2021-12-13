OBITUARY: Isaac Edward Long Jr.

Isaac Edward Long Jr., age 74, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Tsali Care Center, after an extended illness.

He is the son of the late Isaac Edward Long Sr. and Martha Moses Long. Isaac is survived by his children, Isaac Long III and Jeffrey Long; brother, Harold Long; five grandchildren, Cassius Ross, Abigail Long, Jordan Littlejohn, Jada Long, and Phoenix Long; two great-grandchildren, Riot Jett and Taylan Teesateskie; special friends, Charlie Hartline, Timmy Ray Smith, Ray Smith, Rooster Kazhe, Buford Smith, Bill Taylor, Bo Crowe, and many more.

In addition to his parents, Isaac was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Long and Floyd Long; sisters, Blanda Smith and Catherine Long Jumper.

Isaac was known as “Buttons” to everyone. He was a Nascar fan. Mark Martin was his favorite driver. He loved his Braves and Lady Braves and would follow them anywhere to cheer them on, no matter what sport. He donated countless hours to the school and Booster Club, anything to help the Braves and Lady Braves.

Buttons loved his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. Sunday was his favorite day, because everyone came over. He enjoyed watching his grandbabies play sports, he never missed a game. He loved talking to the “Big Boss” Riot on the phone. He enjoyed family dinners and spending time with loved ones. We Love You.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Jerry Huntsman officiating. Burial will be in the Drama Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charlie Hartline, Timmy Ray Smith, Ray Smith, Travis Long, Rooster Kazhe, and Buford Smith.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Taylor and Bo Crowe. All singers are welcome. After the services, the family will have food and fellowship at the Church of Latter Day Saints on 441.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.