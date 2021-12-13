INDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee results from Murphy meet

The Cherokee High School Indoor Track & Field team traveled to Murphy High School for a meet on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Following are the results of CHS athletes per CCS Athletics:

Boys

Team results

1 – Swain County 82

2 – Cherokee 49.5

3 – Murphy 47.5

4 – Robbinsville 15

4x800m Relay (1st place) 9:28.00

55m Dash: Tyler Wolfe (4th place) 7.5; Kade Trantham (8th place) 7.6

55m Hurdles: Dacian Tafoya (2nd place) 12.6

500m Dash: Malakai Fourkiller-Raby (4th place) 1:28.00; Corbin Freeman (6th place) 2:22.20

1000m Run: Eli Bird (4th place) 3:42.10; Gideon Freeman (5th place) 3:58.60

1600m Run: Jaylan Bark (1st place) 5:08.80; Oz Swayney (3rd place) 5:17.20; Dacian Tafoya (4th place) 5:32.70

3200m Run: Ayden Thompson (2nd place) 12:16.90

4x400m Relay: (1st place) 4:00.90

High Jump: Kade Trantham (2nd place) 5-02

Long Jump: Dalmon King (2nd place) 16-11.75; Gideon Freeman (5th place) 9-07.50

Triple Jump: Anthony Lossiah (2nd place) 36-06

Shot Put: Derek Reynolds (3rd place) 33-10; Davin Broome (4th place) 31-10.75

Girls

Team Results

1 – Swain County 62

2 – Robbinsville 37

3 – Murphy 37

4 – Cherokee 18

55m Dash: Naomi Taylor (6th place) 9.1

300m Dash: Naomi Taylor (4th place) 54.4

500m Dash: Letsi Burgos (2nd place) 1:42.50

1600m Run: Izzy Raby (1st place) 6:59.50

3200m Run: Jaylynne Esquivel (1st place) 14:04.80

Shot Put: Sateva Youngdeer (8th place) 19-09.50