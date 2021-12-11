OBITUARY:  Anderson Wildcat Jr.

Anderson Wildcat Jr. “Junior”, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. He was a member of the Wolfetown Stickball Team.

He is survived by his mother, Sara Blackfox Wildcat; children, Abbygail Wildcat and Jerald Davis; sisters, Patricia Wildcat and Amanda Wildcat; half-brother, Calvin Lossie; uncles, Quincy Wildcat and Wiggins Blackfox; special brother, Terry Wolfe; and special friend, Corie Brady.

Junior was preceded in death by his father, Anderson Wildcat Sr.; brother, Justin Blackfox; his aunt, Nancy and uncle Robert Bigmeat; and uncle, Adam Blackfox.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 13 at the Cherokee Church of Christ beginning at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 with a visitation beforehand beginning at 9 a.m. Jim Sexton will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ben’s Cemetery in Birdtown. Pallbearers will be Terry Wolfe, Justin Wildcat, Joshua Wildcat, Wesley Wildcat, Kane Crowe, and John Bigmeat. Honorary Pallbearer will be Charlie Blackfox.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.