OBITUARY: Jim Allison

Jim Allison, 74, of the Wolfetown Community, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Boyce and Sally Allison. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Brad Allison; maternal grandparents, Rachel Johnson (Edna) and Lloyd Johnson; brother, Jack Allison; and uncle, Sunny “Tolly” Bradley.

Jim is survived by wife, Tad Allison; children, Buddy Driggers, Victoria Littrell, and Christy McHan; grandchildren, Katherine Allison-Kuykendall (Stretch), Cole Allison (Brittany), Callie Littrell (Thomas), Hannah Littrell, Gabe Littrell, Stella Littrell, Alyssa Driggers, Hudson Driggers, and Landon Driggers; great grandchild, Amias King; brothers, Terry “Buddy” Allison, and John Allison; sister, Donna Crowe, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews from Montana and Oklahoma, and many friends and hunting buddies.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Revs. Jim Sexton and James (Bo) Brown will officiate with burial at the Soco Creek Farm Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Landon Driggers, Gabe Littrell, Cole Allison, Stretch Kuykendall, and Jotti Griffin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lewis Crisp, Rocky Pebbles, Joel Queen, and Robbie Craig.