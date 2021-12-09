CIPD seizes over 900 lbs. of marijuana, guns in Cherokee Co. arrests

MURPHY – In the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 9, the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) responded to a domestic violence call at Harrah’s Valley River Casino. Upon arrival, CIPD Patrol Officer Christopher Harris spoke with a male and female subject on foot near the casino and the casino hotel entrance.

After speaking with both parties, Officer Harris determined an assault occurred and Brandon Thomas Jones, a 27-year-old male from Ten Mile, Tenn. was charged with assault on a female, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

When the female’s ride arrived, it was a U-Haul truck bearing a North Carolina (NC) issued Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) license plate. Officer Harris asked the driver about the license plate and after a brief conversation, the driver gave consent to search the vehicle.

Additional officers arrived on scene to assist with the search, where they located multiple loaded syringes, two firearms, and over 900 pounds of processed marijuana. Daniel Jerry Wiggins, a 28-year-old male from Ten Mile, Tenn., was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, and displaying a fictitious tag.

Cherokee Chief of Police Josh Taylor stated “Our Snowbird/Murphy Division has been applying intense pressure to local law breakers on a daily basis. They work under-staffed every day, yet come up big for us, producing great police work!”

He added, “CIPD’s Narcotics great response time and teamwork is greatly appreciated as well as the assistance from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Murphy Police Department. Sergeant Jeremy Spencer is leading a great team and he is setting the example of great frontline leadership! One team one fight!”

Additional charges are pending. The above-named defendants have only been charged at this time and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.