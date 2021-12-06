OBITUARY: Ronnie Curtis Bradley

Ronnie Curtis Bradley, 65, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 while at his home in the Wolftown Community of Cherokee.

Ronnie was the son of the late Raymond Bradley and Louise Beatrice (Raby) Bradley and the loving husband of Cheryl (Bolen) Bradley of the home.

Ronnie was an outdoorsman who loved reading Louis L’Amour books. He was a woodcarver and made his way by his skill and craft.

Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Veronica Bradley and a step-son, Nicholas Bolen; two grandchildren, Derrick Taylor and Damon Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Zaynon Taylor, Aniyah Taylor, Jacoby Taylor, Kylan Taylor and Riley Taylor; brothers, Ray H. Bradley (Darlene) and J.R. Bradley; sister, Sue B. Hornbuckle; nieces, Tinker Bradley Howard (Dale Franklin), Sabrina Hornbuckle; great-nieces, Donan Jones (Nick) Rogue and Marlie; nephews, Ray Bradley Jr., Randy Bradley, and Steve Bradley; and great-nephews, Evan and Jared Howard and Regian Ball.

Following Ronnie’s request, the Family will have a private family service and will be placed among his family at the Bradley Cemetery along Macedonia Rd. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 with pall bearers being Ray Bradley, Jr., Dale Franklin, Damon Taylor, Jared Howard, and Nick Jones.

Those family members that do attend are required to wear face coverings in respect of continuing threat from COVID infections. Please respect a continued effort to keep our community safe.

Long House Funeral Home is assisting the family in the final arrangements.