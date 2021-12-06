Herbert (Larce) (Buttons) George, 66, of the Big Y Community, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Joe and Edith Crowe George. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Denny Crowe, Shon George, Simon George, and Albert George; and a sister, Mary Hornbuckle.

He is survived by one son, Little Joe George (Tori) of Bryson City; grandchildren, Delilah Grace, and Kailin Josiah; one brother, Joseph Cain; and several nieces and nephews, and good friends, Roberta Bark, Thelma and Velma Bark, and Goodlow Bark.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Old Antioch Baptist Church. Pastors Ben Reed and James (Bear) Lambert will officiate with burial at George Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Church. Pallbearers will be nephews. The family requests that anyone who attends the services please wear a mask.