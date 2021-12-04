CIPD makes drug bust on Old Soco Rd.

On the evening of Friday, Dec. 3, Cherokee Indian Police Department Officers (CIPD) served a search warrant at 1280 Old Soco Road in Cherokee. During the execution of the search warrant, officers seized the following: 7.7 grams of heroin, 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, and 92 (30mg) OxyCodone.

Travis Calhoun, has been charged with:

Trafficking in opiates (two counts)

Possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine

Tansi Young, has been charged with:

Trafficking in opiates (two counts)

Possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine

At this time, the above defendants have only been charged with these crimes and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.