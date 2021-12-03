Single-lane closure on the Spur through Dec. 17

Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that a weekday, single-lane closure will be implemented along the southbound Spur between the Gatlinburg Bypass intersection and the city limits of Gatlinburg from Monday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 17. The closure will be in place during the weekdays between 7 a.m. on Mondays through 3 p.m. on Fridays. This temporary closure is necessary to safely allow utility work along the road shoulder by the City of Gatlinburg. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution while traveling through the work zone.

For more information about road closures, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.